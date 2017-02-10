ROXANA - Roxana Police Department computers were compromised this week by ransomware, a virus which holds computers hostage and asks for payment to unlock them, Roxana Police Chief Will Cunningham said.

Cunningham said he could not comment on the source of the ransomeware as it is part of the investigation.

“Supplemental computers are being used at this time and the normal ones are being repaired,” the chief said. “It’s being investigated by Roxana Police Department and FBI Cybercrimes Unit.”

Ransomware is described as a computer malware that installs covertly on a victim’s device (computer, smartphone, wearable device, etc.), and executes a cryptovirology attack that adversely affects it, and demands a ransom payment to decrypt it or not publish it.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

