ROXANA - The Roxana Police Department announced that it is currently investigating a missing person complaint involving Kayla N. Berry, 17-year-old white female.

Roxana Police said Kayla is approximately 5-4, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

Police said Kayla was last seen on Nov. 14, 2016, at her residence in Roxana.

Anyone with information regarding Kayla’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roxana Police Department at (618) 254-2228.

 
 

