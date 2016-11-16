Roxana Police announces investigation after missing person complaint Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ROXANA - The Roxana Police Department announced that it is currently investigating a missing person complaint involving Kayla N. Berry, 17-year-old white female. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Roxana Police said Kayla is approximately 5-4, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. Police said Kayla was last seen on Nov. 14, 2016, at her residence in Roxana. Anyone with information regarding Kayla’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roxana Police Department at (618) 254-2228. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending