ROXANA — The Roxana Street Department announced it would close Old Edwardsville Road from West Thomas Street south to South Central Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

The Roxana Police said the closure was effective immediately and will remain in place until the flooding subsides.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while the road is closed.

The Roxana Police Department is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions change.