ROXANA - Roxana walked out of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Tourney with a 4-1 record to start the season and head coach Mark Briggs is excited about the outlook for the rest of the season.

Roxana defeated Bunker Hill 52-51 to win the Silver Bracket title in the Metro East Lutheran tourney on Saturday afternoon.

Tracy Gentry had 18 points on six three-pointers for Roxana. Gentry nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to clinch the Silver Bracket title matchup. In the first five games, Gentry has created quite a buzz with his three-point prowess.

Zach Golenor had 11 points for the Shells, with Cody McMillen adding 10.

Stormmy Coffman led the Minutemen with 20 points, with Chase Williams scoring 14.

Briggs said he is hopeful to win the South Central Conference in boys basketball this year. The coach enters his 15th season this year as Roxana’s coach.

Gentry is a senior this year and led the Shells in scoring last year, averaging 15.8 points per game. Zach Golenor, Blake Vandiver and Chance Foss will also be scoring threats each game for Roxana. Golenor averaged 13.5 points a game last year.

Freshman Cody McMillen, a 6-5 junior, should also create attention in his post role and has been close to double figures or above in early outings.

“Our kids really want the conference championship this season,” Briggs added.

The coach added that his group will also be looking to capture the regional and advance as far as possible in post-season play.

He was pleased to open in the Metro East Lutheran Tournament.

“I thought it was good,” he said. “It was a great opportunity to see kids play and learn a little more things about our team and things to shore up. Our expectations are high for this year.”

