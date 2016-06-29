Pvt. Kyle Flanigan (right), of Roxana, Illinois, shakes hands with his recruiter, Staff Sgt. Ty Lipe, of Edwardsville, Illinois, after he enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard June 28. Flanigan will be assigned to the East St. Louis-based 1844th Transportation Company as a Motor Transport Operator. He will complete Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. ST. LOUIS - Pvt. Kyle Flanigan, of Roxana, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard June 28 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Flanigan enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator, and will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company, based in East St. Louis, Illinois, upon completion of his training.

Flanigan will attend Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and then attend Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Flanigan advanced in rank to E-2, due to qualifying college credits he received from Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois. Flanigan also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

Flanigan is a 2012 graduate of Roxana High School and is the son of Patricia and Rocklan Flanigan. Flanigan's wife, Savannah, and his parents said they are very proud of his decision to join the Army to serve his state and country.

More like this:

Nov 14, 2024 - Efforts Underway to Fill the Talent In Aerospace Pipeline as Investments Drive Job Growth

3 days ago - Sociology Professor Is L&C's 2024 Emerson Award Winner

Nov 11, 2024 - Former Serviceman Bill Schnarr Battles For Vets Through SIUE’s Veterans Upward Bound Program

Aug 28, 2024 - Rep. Kevin Schmidt Holds Second Annual Free Jobs Fair for the SIUE East St. Louis Campus and Area Residents

Nov 4, 2024 - MCT Board OKs January 2025 Service Changes: Collinsville Micro Service Continues

 