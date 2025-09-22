ROXANA – A 30-year-old Roxana man faces four felony charges after allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old victim.

Cody E. Gleason, 30, of the 100 block of East 4th Street in Roxana, was charged on Sept. 18, 2025 with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, including two Class 1 felony counts and two Class 2 felony counts.

On June 9, 2025, Gleason allegedly committed multiple acts of sexual conduct upon a victim who was 9 years old at the time of the offense.

According to the state’s petition to deny Gleason’s pretrial release from custody, the victim reported that Gleason inappropriately touched her while the two were “lying in bed in the middle of the night watching a Netflix show” while other children were present, including the victim’s sister.

The victim immediately reported the incident to her grandmother, and the petition states she gave consistent statements about the event to multiple family members and an interviewer with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC). Portions of her statement were also corroborated by other children who were interviewed at the CAC.

Gleason was also interviewed about the incident and reportedly claimed “that he's not in his right mind when he's smoking weed” and that “there was a chance” he could have inappropriately touched the victim “when he was out of his mind on drugs.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Gleason, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

