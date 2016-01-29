 Sophomore Hannah Rexford handles the ball against Vandalia on Thursday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ROXANA - Roxana’s girls’ basketball team appears primed for a bright future, sporting three sophomores and two juniors as key players this year.

The girls have posted a 9-15 record to date, but have continued to show improvement all season.

The Shells faced a strong Vandalia team on Thursday night on Senior Night at home and fell 51-32.

Sophomore Sara Kreutztrager led the team with 10 points. Sophomore Hannah Rexford added eight points. Junior Cassie Vanzo had seven points and sophomore Emma Lucas added four points. Junior Abby Palen concluded the scoring with three points.

Senior Sam Edwards played her last home game as a member of the Shells team. She is a 5-4 guard and was the lone senior on the team coached by Tammy Talbert.

Roxana fought hard through the entire game against Vandalia under the basket for boards. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Roxana's Abby Palen lets a shot go from the corner. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

