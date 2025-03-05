ROXANA — Roxana Junior High School's eighth-grade boys basketball team secured the IESA Regional 16 Championship on February 6, 2025, with a decisive 44-23 victory against Auburn Junior High School in Divernon.

The championship win capped off a successful tournament for the Shells, who had previously triumphed in the IESA Regional over East Alton Middle School with a score of 60-15 on February 1 and defeated Girard North Mac 47-21 on February 5.

With a total of 16 wins this season, the team has shown considerable promise, indicating a bright future for Roxana basketball.

