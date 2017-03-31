ROXANA - The Roxana Junior High School eighth grade girls volleyball team finished their season with an astounding 23-2 record.

Over the past two seasons, the team has developed a record of 43 wins and only 5 losses. The Shells were declared conference champions, took the top spot at the Regional Championship and took fourth place at state.

"The team's goals this year were to win conference, the Alton tournament, Regionals and get back to state," head coach Mike McKinney said. "Despite losing a close match at Sectionals to Pana, the team has accomplished had an immensely successful season."

Macie Lucas and Jacey Trask acted as the team's setters. Darcey McGuire, Olivia Mouser, Makenzie Keller and Janelynn Wirth were hitters, while Maddie Magruder, Reagan Stahlhut, Summer Floyd and Britney Sweetin made up the back line.

"These girls played as a team, always supported each other and were very unselfish, which is a rarity in team sports."

As for the future for these young girls as athletes, their coach is more than excited to see what they have to offer at the next level.

"The future is high and bright for these girls and I am very anxious for them to join the high school squad next year as we continue to succeed on both levels" he said. "They will be a hard act to follow by setting the bar so high."

