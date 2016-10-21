BUFFALO GROVE - In Class 1A, both of Jersey's qualifiers – Hailea Tepen in singles and Anne Snyders/Ashton Tewell in doubles – were eliminated by the second round. Tepen dropped her first-round match to Herrin's Regan Ridgeway 6-3, 6-0 but won her first-round consolation match over Champaign Central's Allie Pelafos 6-4, 6-4, but was eliminated in the second consolation round by Olney Richland County's Nicole Shan 6-1, 6-1.

Snyders/Tewell were ousted by Chicago Latin's Eleanor Ruscitti/Maya Seymore in the first round 6-0, 6-3 and by Flora's Gracy Himelick/Kyrsten Darrough 6-3, 6-2 in the first consolation round.

Roxana's Sydney Owsley won her opening-round match over LaSalle-Peru's Maddie Smith 6-2, 6-2, but fell 6-0, 6-0 to Bloomington Central Catholic's Madison Tattini in the second round, then was eliminated in the second consolation round by Vernon Hills' Olivia Jazbutis 6-0, 7-5.

