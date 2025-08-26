ROXANA — Father McGivney Catholic and Piasa Southwestern each posted mixed results Tuesday during the group stage of the Roxana Invitational volleyball tournament.

In Group B action at Roxana High School, Father McGivney Catholic defeated O'Fallon First Baptist Academy in straight sets, 25-10, 25-11. Piasa Southwestern and Civic Memorial split their two sets, with Southwestern taking the first set 25-22 before Civic Memorial bounced back to win the second 25-19. Southwestern and Father McGivney also split their match, McGivney winning the first set 25-15 and Southwestern claiming the second 25-21.

Civic Memorial secured a 25-18, 25-23 victory over First Baptist, while Southwestern swept First Baptist 25-15, 25-17. The final Group B match between Civic Memorial and Father McGivney ended with each team winning a set: the Griffins took the first 25-15, and the Eagles won the second 25-18.

Meanwhile, Group C featured dominant performances from Auburn and Hardin Calhoun. Auburn swept Valmeyer 25-9, 25-12, and Hardin Calhoun defeated East Alton-Wood River in straight sets, 25-17, 25-11. Hardin Calhoun also swept Auburn 25-20, 25-13.

East Alton-Wood River and Valmeyer split their match, with Valmeyer winning the first set 25-18 and East Alton-Wood River taking the second 25-20. East Alton-Wood River fell to Hardin Calhoun 25-11, 25-2, and Auburn was swept by the Trojans 25-17, 25-16.

The group stage results set the stage for the next rounds of the Roxana Invitational, continuing the competition among local high school volleyball teams.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

