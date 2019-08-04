ROXANA - After five years of not hosting a car show, Roxana Parks Department held one on Sunday at Roxana Park and it was an event to remember with about 180 cars showcased, along with some vendors. The Roxana Wrestling Club also cooked hot dogs.

"We had over 180 cars as of 11 a.m. and we still have an hour left for registration, said Justin Wilkinson, who helped coordinate the event.

“If we didn't have the park staff this car show would not go on,” Wilkinson said. "All the money that was raised will go towards the Roxana Wrestling Club. It will help the kids pay for wrestling tournaments, shoes, and wrestlings cards."

