ALTON - Roxana High School's girls softball squad edged Marquette Catholic 8-7 in a tight IHSA regional contest on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Roxana erupted for three runs in the first inning, then Marquette settled down and tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. Roxana scored a run in the fifth and four in the sixth for the eight runs, while Marquette scored three in the sixth inning and one in the seventh inning for the final 8-7 tally.

Ava Cherry and Lilly Ray cracked three hits for the Shells, Sarah Baldwin had two hits, and Josie Brannon and Kristin Mills also contributed hits. Kenna Lievers had four hits for Marquette, while Jayla Dickson had three hits. Alyssa Coles had three hits. Kennedy Eveans, Stella Frost and Bella Johnson each had hits for the Explorers.

Staunton faces Roxana at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in the next game of the regional.

