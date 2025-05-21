ROXANA — Roxana High School will pursue a new athletic direction beginning with the 2026–27 school year after the Cahokia Conference voted to suspend the school’s membership during a meeting held Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The decision came during a joint meeting of principals and athletic directors, where every member school except Valmeyer voted in favor of removing Roxana from the conference. Roxana officials said the move follows efforts to remain part of the conference and continue competing in all sports within the Illinois Division.

In a formal press announcement, Roxana High School explained that the vote followed the school’s decision to pursue football independence and emphasized its adherence to conference bylaws throughout the process.

The release also addressed concerns raised by other member schools and outlined steps Roxana took in good faith.

“We remain committed to acting in the best interest of our student-athletes and programs,” the statement said. Roxana officials indicated they will begin exploring new conference opportunities and independence starting with the 2026–27 school year, focusing on building a strong future for Roxana Athletics.

