ROXANA — Troy Rahn, a junior at Roxana High School, will return to the Illinois All-State Honors Chorus for the second consecutive year. Rahn, who will perform as Bass 1, is among the highest-scoring vocalists in the state. The choir is scheduled to rehearse over three days before presenting a concert at the Peoria Civic Center on Feb. 1, 2025.

In the fall of 2024, more than 10,000 students from elementary, junior high, and high schools across Illinois participated in a virtual audition process for the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District Festivals. Of those who auditioned, over 7,000 were selected to showcase their talents in various musical ensembles, including bands, orchestras, choruses, and jazz groups.

Among the participants, 1,500 students in grades 9-12 were chosen for the prestigious ILMEA All-State Student Programs, which will take place in Peoria, from Jan. 29, 2025, to Feb. 1, 2025. This program not only features performing ensembles but also includes students accepted into the Future Music Educators Seminar and the ILMEA Composition Track.

The All-State Student Programs coincide with the Illinois Music Education Conference, which serves as the primary professional development event for music educators in the state.

This conference is expected to draw over 12,000 attendees, including students, educators, parents, and music education industry vendors, all gathering to celebrate and promote music education in Illinois.

