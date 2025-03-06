ROXANA — Village Administrator Bob Coles commended the Roxana High School seniors for their participation in the annual “Senior Assassin” game, a tradition that fosters camaraderie and creativity among students. This year, 42 seniors are engaged in the game, which involves students secretly assigned targets to “eliminate” with water guns while protecting themselves from being eliminated.

The game has garnered attention for its lighthearted nature, as students don floaties or swimming goggles to avoid detection. Coles highlighted the positive spirit of the community, and said, “At a time when so much attention is placed on negative news, it’s refreshing to see our youth engaging in clean, wholesome fun.”

Participants have been spotted around town in their floaties, creating amusing scenes in various settings, including workplaces and local stores. One student shared his experience of removing his floaties at the gym to avoid standing out, only to be surprised by classmates who swiftly eliminated him from the game.

Coles emphasized that Senior Assassin is more than just a competition; it is about building friendships and making memories during the seniors’ final year. He expressed his appreciation for the school district, its staff, and the students, encouraging the community to support these young people as they embrace this tradition.

“Let’s continue to support our youth as they create lasting memories and enjoy these final moments of their senior year,” Coles said.

