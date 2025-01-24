ROXANA, — In a triangular wrestling match held Thursday night at Roxana High School, teams from East Alton-Wood River (EAWR), Mascoutah, and Roxana faced off in a series of competitive bouts, with injuries impacting the performance of some wrestlers.

In the opening match, EAWR took on Mascoutah, where EAWR managed to secure only two victories out of 13 matches. Tyler Adams won a closely contested match in the 144-pound weight class, finishing with a score of 10-7. Drake Champlin also recorded a win for EAWR, securing a pinfall in the 215-pound weight class. However, the majority of Mascoutah's victories came from forfeits, as EAWR was unable to field a complete team due to injuries. The final score for the match was 70-9 in favor of Mascoutah.

Roxana then faced Mascoutah in the second match of the evening. Roxana's wrestlers performed strongly, with Lyndon Thies winning by pinfall in the 175-pound class. Cy Courtney (285 pounds), Ari Walker (120 pounds), and Lleyton Cobine also won their matches by pinfall, while Brandon Green Jr. secured a decisive victory with a score of 19-4.

In the final match, Roxana squared off against EAWR, winning 54-24. Notable results included Rylee McClellan pinning Jayden Emery in the 165-pound class. Lyndon Thies pinned Steven Scroggins.

Drake Champlin and Landon Johnson gave EAWR two wins Will Stevens being pinned by Landon Johnson at 1:31 in the 150-pound weight class and Drake Champlin pinning Cy Courtney.

After the matches, Roxana wrestling coach Rob Milazzo addressed the challenges faced by teams due to illness and injuries.

"A lot of teams are experiencing illness and injuries. Everyone is hoping that their teams get healthy over the next two weeks. Regionals are February 1st. Coach Donohoo and I are keeping our fingers crossed. It's frustrating to not have everyone in the lineup, especially this late in the season. Despite having guys out, I thought our kids wrestled well," Milazzo said.

