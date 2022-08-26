Roxana Girls Volleyball Invite Finals Are Saturday, Plus Results From Second Day
ROXANA INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
On the second day of the group stage at the Roxana Invitational at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym and other venues, Carrollton defeated Piasa Southwestern 25-11, 25-20, it was Hardin Calhoun over Civic Memorial 25-16. 25-13, Auburn won over Valmeyer 25-13, 25-22, Gillespie won over East Alton-Wood River 25-22, 25-17, the Pirates won over the Piasa Birds 25-12, 25-16.
Auburn defeated Carrollton 25-20, 19-25, 15-9, then swept their group with a 25-21, 25-19 win over Southwestern, CM got past EAWR 26-24, 25-21, and the Warriors defeated the Miners 25-13, 25-15, then also swept their group with a 25-15, 25-9 win over the Oilers, the Eagles got past Gillespie 25-17, 25-17 and the Hawks defeated Valmeyer 25-22, 7-25, 15-9.
For recaps of the first two days check out these past articles from Day 1 and Day 2.
The semifinals and finals will be played Saturday at Roxana.
The matchups will go as follows on Saturday:
Championship Bracket
11 a.m. - Roxana vs. Calhoun
12 p.m. - Marquette vs. Valmeyer
Third Place - 1 p.m.; and title match - 3 p.m.
Fifth-Place Bracket - Father McGivney Catholic vs. CM, Jersey vs. Auburn
9th-Place Bracket - Granite City vs. Gillespie, Greenfield vs. Carrollton
13th-Place Bracket - Dupo vs. East Alton-Wood River, Southwestern vs. Mt. Olive
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
