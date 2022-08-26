ROXANA INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

On the second day of the group stage at the Roxana Invitational at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym and other venues, Carrollton defeated Piasa Southwestern 25-11, 25-20, it was Hardin Calhoun over Civic Memorial 25-16. 25-13, Auburn won over Valmeyer 25-13, 25-22, Gillespie won over East Alton-Wood River 25-22, 25-17, the Pirates won over the Piasa Birds 25-12, 25-16.

Auburn defeated Carrollton 25-20, 19-25, 15-9, then swept their group with a 25-21, 25-19 win over Southwestern, CM got past EAWR 26-24, 25-21, and the Warriors defeated the Miners 25-13, 25-15, then also swept their group with a 25-15, 25-9 win over the Oilers, the Eagles got past Gillespie 25-17, 25-17 and the Hawks defeated Valmeyer 25-22, 7-25, 15-9.

For recaps of the first two days check out these past articles from Day 1 and Day 2.

The semifinals and finals will be played Saturday at Roxana.

The matchups will go as follows on Saturday:

Championship Bracket

11 a.m. - Roxana vs. Calhoun

12 p.m. - Marquette vs. Valmeyer

Third Place - 1 p.m.; and title match - 3 p.m.

Fifth-Place Bracket - Father McGivney Catholic vs. CM, Jersey vs. Auburn

9th-Place Bracket - Granite City vs. Gillespie, Greenfield vs. Carrollton

13th-Place Bracket - Dupo vs. East Alton-Wood River, Southwestern vs. Mt. Olive

