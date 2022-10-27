TRENTON - Roxana's girls' cross country team has had an amazing season and the Shells added another big accomplishment Saturday at the IHSA Class 1A Trenton Regional, with a fourth-place team finish to advance to the sectional this weekend.

At Wesclin High, McGivney had three of the top ten spots, while both Roxana and Marquette Catholic went through as teams in the Class 1A regional. Ben Scamihorn, a former SIUE runner, has coached the Shells girls and boys this year and has done a phenomenal job. He said he couldn't be more proud of his girls' group for how hard they have worked for their success.

Breese Mater Dei Catholic won the meet with 52 points, with the Griffins coming in second with 75 points. Freeburg was third with 97 points, Roxana came in fourth with 111 points, Breese Central was fifth with 127, the Explorers were sixth at 142 points and Columbia got the final team berth with a seventh-place finish at 182 points. Belleville Althoff Catholic was eighth with 206 points, Metro-East Lutheran was ninth with 215 points, and rounding out the top ten were the host Warriors at 294 points.

Roxana’s Gabrielle Woodruff was fifth at 19:12,3, sixth place went to the Griffins’ Jane Cummins at 19:27.2, Madison Missey of Columbia was seventh at 19:44.0, and Riley Doyle of the Shells was eighth at 19:55.8.

To go along with Woodruff and Doyle, the Shells had Raelee Kimbro clock in at 20:23.4, Zoey Losch had a time of 22:39.3, Taylor Partridge was clocked in 24:18.5, Ridley Allen came in at 25:47.1, and Kaitlyn Garland had a time of 28:50.0.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Woodruff and Doyle were both very excited about the Shells' finish and both are senior leaders of the squad. Woodruff will run at the University of Illinois-Springfield next season and Doyle at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

"It is exciting to make it to sectional as a team," Doyle said after the race.

Woodruff agreed after the race and said she couldn't be more proud of the girls for their efforts.

Losch said she, too, was "so proud" of the team for getting to the sectional and said she gave it her all this past Saturday. Allen said she believes the Shells have good dynamics with the team and that has led to the success this year. Partridge said she was proud of the team and it has been a great year for the Shells' squad.

Garland described participating in cross country as "fun" and also agreed the team was very unified. Kimbro said she loves the squad and feels the team is the "best ever."

More like this: