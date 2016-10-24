EDWARDSVILLE - On Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, members of Service Unit 101 and 107 from Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois held a flag retirement ceremony at Camp Torqua in Edwardsville.

Roxana Troop 907 hosted the event that saw nearly 30 flags retired. As part of the event, Troop 907 included some flag education for the girls in attendance.

Girls learned how to properly raise and lower a flag on the flag pole, how to properly carry a flag and the proper order for flags in a processional and how to properly fold a flag.

After learning how to properly handle flags, Troop 907 demonstrated the proper way to retire a flag and then assisted the girls in attendance in the same ceremony to retire flags. After the ceremony, the ashes were buried on the camp property.

