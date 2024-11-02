Roxana Football Playoff Highlights

ROXANA — Tolono Unity's commanding first-half performance set the tone for a 44-31 victory over Roxana in the first round of the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 3A football playoffs on Saturday at Charles Raich Field.

The Rockets received the opening kickoff. Roxana's defense initially made a mark with an interception, leading to a field goal by kicker Joe Newton that gave the Shells a brief 3-0 lead.

Tolono Unity quickly responded, with Garrett Richardson scoring a touchdown to put the Rockets ahead 6-3 after a blocked extra point.

Article continues after sponsor message

The second quarter saw the Rockets dominate, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal. Richardson added two more rushing touchdowns, while Tre Hoggard caught a touchdown pass, leaving Roxana trailing 30-3 at halftime.

The third quarter featured a back-and-forth exchange of touchdowns. Hoggard caught another touchdown pass to extend the Rockets' lead to 37-3.

Roxana's quarterback Sean Maberry then connected with Kale Hester for a touchdown, narrowing the gap to 37-10.

Tolono Unity answered with Hoggard's second touchdown reception, pushing the score to 44-10 before Maberry scored on a quarterback keeper to make it 44-17.

Roxana continued to fight in the fourth quarter, with Marshall Doyle scoring on a five-yard run to bring the score to 44-24. The Shells' defense then blocked a punt, allowing Kegan Bailey to return it 40 yards for another touchdown, closing the gap to 44-31.

Despite the late surge, Roxana could not overcome the significant deficit established in the first half, concluding their playoff run as Tolono Unity advanced to the next round.

More like this: