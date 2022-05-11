TRENTON - Athletes from both Roxana and East Alton-Wood River High Schools had good performances in the Cahokia Conference Boys Track and Field Meet, held Tuesday afternoon and evening at Wesclin High School in Trenton.

Columbia won the Mississippi Division championship with 146.5 points, with Freeburg coming in second at 109 points, Salem was third at 106 points, fourth place went to Breese Central at 84.5 points, the Shells came in fifth with 54 points and the Oilers were sixth with 26 points.

Steeleville won the overall championship with 170 points, with the Eagles coming in second, the host Warriors were third with 137 points, Chester came in fourth at 136.5 points, Freeburg came in fifth, Salem was sixth, coming in seventh was Sparta with 91.5 points, with Central coming in eighth, Red Bud was ninth with 74 points and Dupo rounded out the top ten with 65 points.

Coming in 11th place was New Athens with 61 points, Roxana came in 12th, Okawville was 13th with 51 points, Lebanon was 14th with 38 points, EAWR was 15th and Carlyle was in 16th at 13 points.

In all results in the Mississippi Division meet, the 100 meters went to Rand Mathews of Columbia with a time of 11.44 seconds, with the Shells' Paxton Osmoe third at 11.78 seconds, Devon Green of EAWR had a time of 12.03 seconds, Roxana's Cade Turner-Miller came in at 12.42 seconds and the Oilers' Travis Skinner had a time of 12.80 seconds. In the 200 meters, Mathews won his second event with a time of 23.02 seconds, with Osmoe finishing third at 24.38 seconds, Green came in at 24.80 seconds and Roxana's Evan Wells had a time of 25.07 seconds. Marcus Price of the Cougars was the winner of the 400 meters at 50.73 seconds, with Green coming in third at 53.18 seconds, Roxana's Joel Smith was in at 57.56 seconds, teammate Cam Sims had a time of 1:02.65 and the Oilers' Jason Gould came in at 1:04.85.

In the 800 meters, Noah Hunt of Central was the winner with a time of 2:03.75, with Aiden Loeffelman of EAWR coming in fourth at 2:10.68, Hunter Ponce of the Shells was seventh at 2:20.33, teammate Wyatt Doyle had a time of 2:23.20 and EAWR's Noah Mason was in at 2:23.89. Ethan Hogan of Columbia won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:42.93, with Loeffelman finishing fourth at 5:05.46, Talon Blas of the Shells was in at 5:26.08, Mason had a time of 5:34.55 and Maurice Sparks of Roxana had a time of 6:15.54. Hogan also won the 3,200 meters, with a time of 10:37.39, with Nathan Gilbert of Roxana fourth at 11:58.97, teammate Erik Scroggins came in at 12:52.17 and Isaiah SImpson-Kohler was in at 13:52.59.

In the hurdles races, Christian Cronk of Columbia was the winner with a time of 16.30, with Ty Schmidt of the Shells sixth at 20.95 seconds and teammate Mike Silas right behind at 24.02 seconds. In the 300 hurdles, Sean Thornton of the Wildcats won at a time of 43.24 seconds, with Garrett McBride of Roxana fifth at 44.78 seconds, while Schmidt came in at 52.73 seconds.

In the relay races, Columbia won the 4x100 meters at 43.88 seconds, with the Shells finishing third at 45.58 seconds and the Oilers sixth at 49.97 seconds. The Eagles also won the 4x200 meter race with a time of 1:33.92, with the Shells coming in fourth at 1:40.89 and the Oilers were sixth at 1:45.82. In the 4x400 meters, the winner was Freeburg, who had a time of 3:42.96, with EAWR fourth at 4:01.33 and Roxana fifth at 4:13.32. The 4x800 meters winners were the Midgets, who came in at 8:53.39, while the Oilers were third at 9:32.52.

In the field events, Salem's Ethan Pride won the high jump, going over at six feet, four inches, with Roxana's Carson Ryan and Jake Newton tying for eighth with Central's Colten Arnold, all going over at five feet, four inches, with Ryan placing eighth, Arnold ninth and Newton 10th on the fewest misses rule. In the pole vault, Alec Bandy of Salem won the event, going over at 11 feet, six inches.

Marcus Price of the Cougars won the long jump, having a leap of 6.01 meters, with Turner-Miller having a distance of 5.29 meters and Wells right behind at 5.27 meters. Mathews won his third event of the day by taking the triple jump, having a leap of 13.08 meters.

In the shot put, Caleb Smith of the Wildcats won the event with a throw of 16.18 meters, with Roxana's Ashton Noble placing second at 14.50 meters, teammate Justin Laws was fourth at 13.59 meters, EAWR's Bryce Hyde had a distance of 10.90 meters and teammate Richard Seitzinger had a toss of 8.57 meters. Noble bounced back to win the discus throw with a distance of 42.91 meters, with Laws coming in third at 40.69 meters, Hyde had a throw of 31.51 meters and EAWR teammate Jamar Nunn had a throw of 29.20 meters.

