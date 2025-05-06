ROXANA — The Roxana High School boys 4x800 relay team set a new school record at the Triad Invitational on May 2, 2025.

The Shells team completed the race in 8 minutes, 8.45 seconds, breaking the previous record of 8:17.27. Roxana's 4x800 squad now appears primed for conference and sectional competition. The foursome had not been used completely together until this meet.

Article continues after sponsor message

The relay team members were Wyatt Doyle, Anthony Hardin, Talon Blas, and Noah McVey.

The new record highlights the team’s performance at the invitational held at Triad. Roxana head boys track and field coach Julie Akal sees great things ahead for the four boys in conference and sectional meets.

The Cahokia Conference Meet for Roxana's boys is Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Chester High School. Roxana's sectional will be at Civic Memorial on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

More like this: