EDWARDSVILLE – Wren Rowe opened her varsity account on Tuesday evening, scoring the only goal of the game, while the Edwardsville defense was workmanlike in making it stand up as the Tigers won over Belleville East 1-0 in a Southwestern Conference girls soccer match at Tiger Stadium.

Rowe scored the goal in the 25th minute, getting a good through ball from Thea Dimitroff, slotting the ball into the back of the net for the game’s only strike. Genny Burroughs in goal and the Edwardsville defense, spent the next 55 minutes making the goal stand up to give the Tigers the three points, keeping the clean sheet.

Edwardsville improves to 7-2-1, and hosts Granite City Thursday evening at 6:45 p.m., and concludes their home stand Saturday against Chatham Glenwood at 11 a.m., then plays at Father McGivney Catholic next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Lancers slip to 6-7-0, and plays at Belleville Althoff Catholic Wednesday night in a Belleville Derby match at 6 p.m., then travels to Granite May 1 at 6 p.m., and hosts Mascoutah May 3 at 11 a.m.

