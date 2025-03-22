EDWARDSVILLE - Carson Parill led Collinsville with two hits, including his first home run of the season, and three RBIs, but Jacksonville Routt Catholic scored six times in the top of the sixth inning to break open a close game and take a 9-4 win over the Kahoks in the Illinois Prep Baseball Report Kickoff showcase on the Edwardsville junior varsity field Friday afternoon.

The Kahoks had won their season opener the day before over Galesburg 2-1, had their record evened at 1-1, but had some good performances both at the plate and on the mound.

The Rockets took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the first, with the Kahoks tying the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Routt took the lead back at 3-1 with two runs in the top of the fifth, but Collinsville scored three times in the home half to take their only lead at 4-3. The Rockets came back with their six-run sixth to take the 9-4 win.

To go along with Parrill's two-hit, three RBI game at the plate, Collinsville saw Roman Pomerantz and Luke Robinson have two hits each, Will Swip had a hit and RBI, and both Reznor Hartmann and Braden Henson had a hit each.

Logan O'Dell had a big game on the mound, striking out nine batters, with Parill striking out two batters, and Elijah Clay fanned one.

Routt is now 2-0 for the season, while Collinsville goes to 1-1, with the Kahoks going against Champaign Centennial Saturday morning on the Edwardsville JV field at 11 a.m., then play at Breese Central Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., then compete in a USA Baseball tournament in Memphis, starting off against South Gibson of Medina, Tenn., Mar. 28 at 1 p.m. The Kahoks also play Delaware, Ohio, Hayes at 4 p.m. the same day, then meet Cincinnati Hills Christian Mar. 29, also at 1 p.m.

