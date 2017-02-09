BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 71, MADISON 59: J.J. Schwartz's 29 points let Metro East Lutheran reach the .500 mark on the season as the Knights downed Madison 71-59 in Madison Tuesday night.

The Knights went to 12-12 on the year; Madison fell to 11-14.

Noah Coddington added 15 points for MEL and Braden Woolsey had 10; the Knights close out the home schedule against Woodlawn Friday night.

VALMEYER 73, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45: Dan Jones had 20 points for McGivney Catholic Tuesday night, but the Griffins dropped a 73-45 home decision to Valmeyer Tuesday night.

McGivney dropped to 2-22 on the year; the Pirates went to 12-12.

Logan Shumate added 13 points for the Griffins and Alex Loeffler scored eight; Phillip Reinhardt led Valmeyer with 39 points, with Michael Chism adding 18.

McGivney hosts Brussels Friday night in their final home game of the year; they close out the regular season at Marissa and Freeburg.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57, ROXANA 34: Collin Baumgartner's 16 points helped Piasa Southwestern to a 57-34 home South Central Conference win over Roxana Tuesday night.

The Birds went to 16-7 on the year, 6-0 in the SCC; the Shells tumbled to 12-14 overall, 4-3 in the league.

Ben Lowis and Justin Bailey each added 11 points for the Piasa Birds while Dylan Green and Caden Heyen each chipped in eight points; Zack Haas led the Shells with nine points, Cody McMillian had eight and Zach Golenor seven.

Southwestern hosts Vandalia next, while Roxana heads to Marquette Catholic; both games are Friday night.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, MASCOUTAH 36: Civic Memorial improved to 18-7 on the year and 5-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference as the Eagles downed Mascoutah 62-36 on the road Tuesday.

The Indians fell to 9-16 overall, 1-6 in the MVC.

Jaquan Adams led the Eagles with 16 points and eight rebounds, with Caden Clark adding 10 and David Lane nine points and six rebounds. Geoff Withers had seven rebounds for CM.

The Eagles are off until Feb. 14, when they travel to Breese Mater Dei in their final non-conference game of the regular season; they wrap the the league schedule with games at Triad, home against Highland and at Waterloo.

PLEASANT HILL 65, HARDIN-CALHOUN 49: Russell Miller went off for 33 points for Pleasant Hill as the Wolves defeated Hardin-Calhoun 65-49 in Pleasant Hill Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Warriors fell to 10-12 on the year.

Jared Brackett led Calhoun with 20 points, with Wes Klocke scoring 14 and Gunner Armbruster nine. Kaleb Root had 13 for Pleasant Hill and Grant Peebles added 10.

Calhoun hosts Gillespie Thursday night.

MOUNT OLIVE 84, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 63: East Alton-Wood River dropped a 84-63 Prairie State Conference decision to Mount Olive on the road Tuesday night.

The Oilers fell to 6-18 on the year; the Wildcats improved to 10-15.

Jamie Roustio led EAWR with 24 points; Joel Bisek added 12 points and Justin Englar had 11.

The Oilers host Bunker Hill Friday night, then close out the regular season against Metro East Lutheran and at Greenville.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 65, ALTON 34: Alton celebrated Senior Night at the Redbird Nest Tuesday as Ayonna Clanton scored 13 points as the Redbirds dropped a 65-34 Southwestern Conference decision to Belleville West.

AHS fell to 3-21 on the year, 0-13 in the SWC; the Maroons improved to 16-11 overall, 6-7 in the league.

“When you shoot the ball as bad as we did, have about 20 turnovers and your opponent dominates the boards, it is tough to compete,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “They were able to use their size and speed to transition and dominate inside.

“I thought coming into the game we had been playing better as a team and had better ball movement, but tonight was not the team that had been competing in our last several games. Senior Night is always hard; there are a lot of emotions and everything else going on; unfortunately, it was not a memorable night for them in how we played as a team.”

Kenya Burnett had eight points for the Redbirds; Sydney Thurwalker led West with 17 points, with B'Aunce Carter adding 16 and Kwanisha Quarles 12.

Alton visits Edwardsville Thursday night in both teams' regular-season finale; Edwardsville will be in the IHSA Class 4A Collinsville Regional, while Alton will be in the Springfield Regional.

EAST ST. LOUIS 48, GRANITE CITY 36: Granite City held a 26-21 halftime lead on East St. Louis, but the Flyers came from behind to spoil the Warriors' Senior Night 48-36 Tuesday at Memorial Gym.

GCHS fell to 9-13 overall on the year, 2-11 in the Southwestern Conference; the Flyers went to 10-9 overall, 7-6 in the league.

University of Illinois recruit Addaya Moore led the Warriors with 21 points and eight rebounds, with Akila Fultz and Viktoria Johnson each added nine points.

The Warriors wrap up the regular season at Belleville East Thursday night.

More like this: