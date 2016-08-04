EDWARDSVILLE – Here's a look at the opening day of the American Legion Great Lakes Regional tournament:

BAY CITY, MICH., 5, BELOIT, WIS., 4: Cheyne Maier scored in the bottom of the sixth to give Bay City, Mich., a 5-4 win over Beloit, Wis., in the tournament's opening game Wednesday morning.

Maier scored when Jaret Koin bunted back to the pitcher with one out in the inning; Maier had reached base on an error to open the inning and went to second on a Monte Petre single; Christian Petre then laid down a sacrifice bunt that advanced the runners to set up what proved to be the winning run.

Bay City took a 2-0 lead in the first on RBI singles from Brady Wood and Tyler Wiechic; Madison scored twice each in the second and third innings before Bay City tied it in the bottom of the third.

Wood went 3-for-4 for Bay City with two RBIs and a run scored while Monte Petre went 2-for-4 and Mason Erla had a double; Bryce Hanson led Madison with a 2-for-5 day while Mike Brekke doubled and Justus Benson tripled.

Brandon Wise went the distance to get the win, conceding three earned runs on six hits and dismissing seven by strikeout; Dryden Van Schoyck took the loss, also going the distance and giving up four earned runs on 11 hits while fanning five.

Bay City advanced into a winner's bracket semifinal against Rockport, Ind., at 4 p.m. today; Madison was set to take on Danville., Ill., at 10 a.m. today in an elimination game.

BELOIT, WIS., 8, SHELBYVILLE, KY., 0: Beloit, Wis., broke a scoreless tie with a six-run top of the sixth and added on two more in the eighth to advance with an 8-0 win over Shelbyville, Ky., in the second game of the day Wednesday.

An Austin Grover double to left-center scored Kevin Raisbeck and Nate Loomis to get the inning started; Grover then scored on an error before Jake McClellan singled in Andres Osilio to extend the lead. Kyle Hamilton then drove home McClellan on a single and Miguel Betancourt capped off the scoring when he came home on a Raisbeck single. Beloit scored twice more in the eighth on wild pitches.

Raisbeck was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for Beloit, with Drew Frietag going 2-for-5 with a run scored and McClellan 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored; Grover and Ethan Burns also had doubles for Beloit. Matt Gammon and Bryson Dillow each went 2-for-4 for Shelbyville, with Gammon doubling and Evan Murray tripling.

CJ Grahn went the distance in getting the win, giving up seven hits and striking out four for Beloit; Will McDonald took the loss, going 5.2 innings and conceding five earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven.

Beloit advanced to a 7 p.m. game today against the host Metro East Bears; Shelbyville will take on Pickerington, Ohio, at 1 p.m. today in an elimination game.

ROCKPORT, IND., 8, DANVILLE, ILL., 7: Rockport, Ind., took a 7-0 lead over Illinois state champion Danville through three-and-a-half innings, including a four-run top of the first, but had to hold off Danville, who scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and three times in the bottom of the seventh, to take an 8-7 win in Wednesday's early game of the evening session.

Jakob Shuler got Rockport on the board with a bases-loaded single to score Kobe Stephens; Sammy Rowan then brought in Trevor Zink to extend the lead and keep the bases loaded. A Chad Meyer single scored Spenser Deom and Hunter Rowe reached on an error that brought in Shuler to cap off the inning.

Rockport scored single runs in the second, third and fourth before Danville cut the lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth on a Dylan Dodd RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Skylar Bolton. The teams traded runs in the sixth before Danville scored a solo run in the bottom of the eighth and pulled to 8-7 in the ninth on RBI singles from Blake and Chase Vinson and a Devonte Hicks grounder, but could get no closer.

Shuler was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for Rockport, with Meyer going 2-for-4 with a RBI and Caleb Helms 2-for-4 with a run scored; Deom also doubled for Rockport. Dodd was 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for Danville, with Hicks going 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

Jessie Stallings got the win, going eight innings and giving up seven earned runs on eight hits while fanning four; Dodd took the loss, giving up four earned runs on four hits while fanning one in just an inning of work; Noah Nelson had five innings of work for Danville.

Rockport will face Bay City, Mich., at 4 p.m. today in a winner's bracket semifinal match; Danville was to play Madison, Wis., at 10 a.m. today in an elimination game.

Full details on all games, as well as live scoring and play-by-play, can be found at www.legionbb.com/event; additional updates and tournament information can also be found at the website.

