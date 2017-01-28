GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 59, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 48 (OT): Marquette Catholic scored all 11 points in overtime as the Explorers defeated Metro East Lutheran 59-48 in a consolation semifinal game of the Lady Hawk Invitational in Carrollton Friday evening.

The Explorers improved to 12-11 on the year and moved into Saturday's consolation final against Quincy Notre Dame; the Knights fell to 8-13 on the year.

Lila Snider led the Explorers with 14 points, with Lauren Fischer and Peyton Kline each scoring nine and Kelsey Blasingim and Madi Connors each scoring eight. The Knights were led by Sami Kasting's 24 points, with Destiny Williams adding eight and Ashlee Robinson scoring six.

Marquette hosts Waterloo Monday night, while MEL is at Mount Olive Tuesday night.

GRANITE CITY 51, JERSEY 29: Addaya Moore had 15 points to lead Granite City to a 51-29 win over Jersey in a fifth-place semifinal game of the Lady Hawk Invitational Friday night.

The Warriors moved to 7-10 on the year; they'll meet Brussels in Saturday's fifth-place contest at 3:30 p.m. The Panthers fell to 13-9 on the year.

Donyai Garrett had eight points for GCHS, with Viktoria Johnson and Robyn Pointer each adding seven.

The Panthers were led by Bethany Muenstermann's 14 points, with Mackenzie Thurston adding nine.

BRUSSELS 49, GREENFIELD 44: Baylee Kiel's 22 points helped Brussels to a 49-44 win over Greenfield in a fifth-place semifinal of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Friday night.

The Raiders meet Granite City at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for fifth place in the tournament.

Madison Willman added 18 points for Brussels; Loikin Heavener led the Tigers with 11 points, followed by Lydia Dietrich with nine and Haley Vetter and Macy Walker with eight points each.

BOYS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 48, WATERLOO 47: Jaquan Adams' 20-point night with nine rebounds helped Civic Memorial to a 48-47 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo in Bethalto Friday night.

The Eagles went to 14-7 overall, 3-2 in the league; the Bulldogs fell to 7-14 overall, 2-3 in the MVC.

David Lane added nine points and four rebounds for CM, with Jaxsen Helmkamp contributing five points. Ross Schrader led Waterloo with 19 points with Ben Huels and Dylan Hunt adding 10 points each; Huels hauled in seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Eagles host Collinsville this evening and Columbia Tuesday evening.

BUNKER HILL 63, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 26: Chase Williams' 14 points led 10 different Minutemen on the scoresheet as Bunker Hill defeated McGivney Catholic 63-26 at Hlafka Hall Friday night.

The Minutemen went to 13-9 on the year; the Griffins fell to 2-17.

“The boys played a hard game tonight,” said Minutemen coach Jay Goltz. “When Chase Williams dunked the ball in the third quarter, it seemed the energy in the room changed and the boys went off for 29 points. This momentum shift is what we needed to break loose and put this one away.

“It was our first time playing Father McGivney and we really enjoyed their effort and attitude throughout the game. They have a good group of boys and staff leading them. We wish them luck the rest of the season.”

Christian Summers had 13 points for B-Hill while Storm Coffman added 10 and Matthew Weidner eight. The Griffins were led by Logan Shumate's 11 points with Alex Loeffler adding six.

ROXANA 47, CARLINVILLE 45: Zach Golenor had 29 points for Roxana Friday night, and the Shells needed every one of them in a 47-45 South Central Conference win at Carlinville.

The Shells improved 10-13 overall, 2-2 in the SCC; the Cavaliers fell to 4-18 overall, 0-3 in the league.

Zack Haas added 11 points and nine rebounds for RHS in the win; Golenor and Jacob Maguire pulled in three rebounds each. Brady Jamieson led the Cavs with 16 points, with Adam Walton adding 12.

BEARDSTOWN TOURNAMENT

HARDIN-CALHOUN 52, BEARDSTOWN 48: Easton Clark's 14 points led Hardin-Calhoun to a 52-48 win over host Beardstown in the final night of group play in the Beardstown Tournament Friday.

The Warriors finished first at 2-1 in the Black Division of the tournament.

Jared Brackett had 13 points for Calhoun, with Wes Klocke adding 12; D.J. McWilliams led Beardstown with 15 points.

NORTH GREENE 59, CARROLLTON 52: Jonah Hopper's 17 points led North Greene to a 59-52 win over Greene County rival Carrollton in the Beardstown Tournament Friday night.

Jeremy Watson led the Hawks with 25 points; Jerrett Smith added 10 points.

Josh Hopper added 14 and Lane Newingham had 10 for the Spartans.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE: Here are the final group standings and Saturday's schedule for the Beardstown Tournament:

BLACK DIVISION: Hardin-Calhoun, 2-1; Midwest Central, 2-1; Concord Triopia, 1-2; Beardstown, 1-2

ORANGE DIVISION: North Greene, 3-0; Carrollton, 1-2; South Fulton, 1-2; Rushville-Industry, 0-3

Here's Saturday's schedule of games:

Noon – JV Championship, Rushville-Industry vs. Midwest Central; 1:30 p.m. - Seventh-place game, Rushville-Industry vs. Beardstown; 3 p.m. - Fifth-place game, Concord Triopia vs. South Fulton; 5 p.m. - Third-place game, Carrollton vs. Hardin-Calhoun; 6:30 p.m. - Final, North Greene vs. Midwest Central

