MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, HIGHLAND 1: Parker Scottberg and Nic Vaughn scored in each half as CM took all three points in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Highland.

Zach Tincher made two saves to gain the win for the Eagles.

CM is now 11-5-0 on the season, while the Bulldogs drop to 2-11-1.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, GREENVILLE 1: Ethan Moore scored a brace (two goals), and Andrew Raymond also found the back of the net as EAWR scored twice in the second half to gain the win at home over Greenville.

Kaleb Runyon made three saves to gain the three points for the Oilers.

EAWR is now 11-5-1, while the Comets fall to 3-11-1.

JERSEY 6, CARLINVILLE 1: Andrew Kribs had a double brace (four goals), while Thomas Turpin had a brace (two goals) as Jersey score five unanswered goals, including four in the second half, after Carlinville drew level at 1-1 to take the three points on the road.

Kribs scored in the first, 20th, 43rd, and 80th minutes, while Turpin scored back-to-back goals in the 62nd and 73rd minutes. Treiton Park scored the lone Cavaliers goal in the 15th minute.

Quinn Snider made two saves, while Luke Wagner made one for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 12-4-0 on the season, while Carlinville is 2-10-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, COLUMBIA 2: Nick LaFata, Brett Terry, and Aaron Boulch all scored in the second half as Marquette rallied from 2-0 down to take the three points over Columbia in the opening group stage match of the Bob Guelker St. Louis CYC Tournament at West Community Credit Union Stadium at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., the home ground for Saint Louis FC of the United Soccer League USL Championship.

La Fata scored at the hour, Terry found the back of the net in the 66th minute, and Boulch’s winner came after 77 minutes for the Explorers.

Jonah James scored a brace (two goals) In the 17th and 23rd minutes for the Eagles.

Joe Guehlstorf had five saves on the night for Marquette.

Both the Explorers and Columbia are now 11-2-4 on the season.

TRIAD 0, WATERLOO 0: In another Mississippi Valley Conference match, David DuPont made seven saves in recording a clean sheet as Triad and Waterloo battled to a goalless draw in Waterloo.

The Knights are now 13-0-2, while the Bulldogs go to 11-3-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 9, COLLINSVILLE 0

Alton beat Collinsville 9-0 in girls tennis Monday at Alton High School.

Maddie Saenz, Nikki Lowe, Val Walters, Ainsley Fortschneider, Paige Rockholm, and Lydia Criveau were double winners for the Redbirds. Alton plays host to O’Fallon Tuesday at Alton High.

Alton High is 4-8 overall and 1-2 in conference.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, CM 2

Marquette Catholic beat Civic Memorial 7-2 in a dual match Monday.

MCHS improves to 8-2 with a 7-2 win over CM.


Marquette singles winners include:

Leah Hoefert vs. H. Butkovich 8-2
Emily Berkenbile vs. M.J. Kirby 8-6
Kaya Theis vs. K. Lowen 8-1
Monica Wendle vs. Barker 8-2
Grace Schulz vs. Bloodwerth 8-2

Doubles winners include:

Hoefert/Theis vs. Butkovich/Lowen 8-2
Berkenbile/Wendle vs. Kirby/Bloodwerth 8-4