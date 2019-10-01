Roundup: Kribbs Has Double Brace for Jersey, Moore Has Brace for Oilers in Soccer wins, Marquette, Alton Post Tennis Wins Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP BOYS SOCCER CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, HIGHLAND 1: Parker Scottberg and Nic Vaughn scored in each half as CM took all three points in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Highland. Zach Tincher made two saves to gain the win for the Eagles. CM is now 11-5-0 on the season, while the Bulldogs drop to 2-11-1. EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, GREENVILLE 1: Ethan Moore scored a brace (two goals), and Andrew Raymond also found the back of the net as EAWR scored twice in the second half to gain the win at home over Greenville. Kaleb Runyon made three saves to gain the three points for the Oilers. EAWR is now 11-5-1, while the Comets fall to 3-11-1. JERSEY 6, CARLINVILLE 1: Andrew Kribs had a double brace (four goals), while Thomas Turpin had a brace (two goals) as Jersey score five unanswered goals, including four in the second half, after Carlinville drew level at 1-1 to take the three points on the road. Kribs scored in the first, 20th, 43rd, and 80th minutes, while Turpin scored back-to-back goals in the 62nd and 73rd minutes. Treiton Park scored the lone Cavaliers goal in the 15th minute. Quinn Snider made two saves, while Luke Wagner made one for the Panthers. Jersey is now 12-4-0 on the season, while Carlinville is 2-10-2. MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, COLUMBIA 2: Nick LaFata, Brett Terry, and Aaron Boulch all scored in the second half as Marquette rallied from 2-0 down to take the three points over Columbia in the opening group stage match of the Bob Guelker St. Louis CYC Tournament at West Community Credit Union Stadium at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., the home ground for Saint Louis FC of the United Soccer League USL Championship. La Fata scored at the hour, Terry found the back of the net in the 66th minute, and Boulch’s winner came after 77 minutes for the Explorers. Jonah James scored a brace (two goals) In the 17th and 23rd minutes for the Eagles. Joe Guehlstorf had five saves on the night for Marquette. Both the Explorers and Columbia are now 11-2-4 on the season. TRIAD 0, WATERLOO 0: In another Mississippi Valley Conference match, David DuPont made seven saves in recording a clean sheet as Triad and Waterloo battled to a goalless draw in Waterloo. The Knights are now 13-0-2, while the Bulldogs go to 11-3-2. GIRLS TENNIS ALTON 9, COLLINSVILLE 0 Alton beat Collinsville 9-0 in girls tennis Monday at Alton High School. Maddie Saenz, Nikki Lowe, Val Walters, Ainsley Fortschneider, Paige Rockholm, and Lydia Criveau were double winners for the Redbirds. Alton plays host to O’Fallon Tuesday at Alton High. Alton High is 4-8 overall and 1-2 in conference. MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, CM 2 Marquette Catholic beat Civic Memorial 7-2 in a dual match Monday. MCHS improves to 8-2 with a 7-2 win over CM.

Marquette singles winners include: Leah Hoefert vs. H. Butkovich 8-2

Emily Berkenbile vs. M.J. Kirby 8-6

Kaya Theis vs. K. Lowen 8-1

Monica Wendle vs. Barker 8-2

Grace Schulz vs. Bloodwerth 8-2 Doubles winners include: Hoefert/Theis vs. Butkovich/Lowen 8-2

Berkenbile/Wendle vs. Kirby/Bloodwerth 8-4 GIRLS GOLF SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT INDIAN SPRINGS GOLF CLUB FLOYD, MC COY IN THREE-WAY TIE FOR EIGHTH AS ROXANA FINISHES SEVENTH, SOUTHWESTERN NINTH IN SCC CONFERENCE MEET: Roxana’s Sarah Floyd and Mia McCoy finished in a three-way tie for eighth on Monday as the Shells came in seventh in the South Central Conference tournament Monday morning at Indian Springs Golf Club. Floyd and McCoy tied with Pana’s Anna Beyers with a 105 on the day, as Litchfield won the team championship with a score of 401. Carlinville came in second with a 438, Hillsboro was third with a 439, Staunton and Greenville tied for fourth with a 452 each, sixth place went to Pana with a 457, followed by Roxana with a 468, Gillespie had a 483, and the Piasa Birds were ninth with a 542. Litchfield’s Laura Boston was the individual champion with a 14-over-par 84 on the day. MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 157, GRANITE CITY 196, JERSEY 212: Marquette’s Audrey Cain was the medalist with a two-under-par 34 for nine holes as the Explorers won a triangular meet with Granite and Jersey at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. Gracie Piar had a 36 for Marquette, followed by Katy Kratschmer, with a 38, Clancy Maag shot a 49, and Lilly Montague had a 58. Lexi Schmidke led the Warriors with a 40, followed by Aleah Crenshaw’s 47, Caroline Reynolds with a 53, Layla Reynolds had a 56, Illaina Novacich shot a 61. and Mackenzie Torres shot a 63 for Granite. The Panthers top golfer was Bria Tuttle with a 49, with Jerra LaPlant shooting a 51, Natalie Weiner had a 55, and Madi Darr shot a 57. MASCOUTAH 202, TRIAD 204. HIGHLAND 216: Mascoutah’s Sophia Florek was the medalist with a nine-over-par 45 for nine holes as the Indians took a Mississippi Valley Conference triangular meet with Triad and Highland in Highland. Jessica Sager led the Knights with a 47, while Anja Mills shot a 49, Amyri Davis had a 53, Layla and Ella Moore both shot 55, Grace Beyersdorfer shot a 56, Paige Hawkes had a 60, and Delana Dooley shot a 67. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TRIAD 25-25, GRANITE CITY 12-16: Kaity Colligan had six points and nine kills, Lauren Johnson and Lauren McCurley four kills each, and Chloe Sax three kills as Triad swept Granite City at Rich Mason Gym. Veronica Butler had 11 points and 17 assists for the Knights, while both Rylee Sedlak and Alyssa Zimmerman had two assists each. Triad is now 10-8, while the Warriors drop to 3-18. FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MT. OLIVE 13-21: Allyson Phillips led the way with 10 points, three kills and eight assists, while Megan Smith had six points, Madison Webb had five, and Anna McKee had seven kills as the McGivney swept Mt. Olive at home. Marta Korte added three assists, Charlize Luehmann had three kills, Haydee Rios had two blocks and Mariah Starnes two kills for the Griffins. McGivney is now 14-9. while the Wildcats fall to 3-12. Article continues after sponsor message MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES START TIMES FOR FIRST TWO GAMES OF CARDINALS-BRAVES NLDS ANNOUNCED: The starting times for the first two games of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves were announced on Monday by Major League Baseball. Game one of the best-of-five series at SunTrust Park in Marietta, Ga., the home park for the Braves, on Thursday, at 4:07 p.m. if the Washington Nationals win Tuesday’s National League Wild Card game at home against the Milwaukee Brewers, or 5:07 p.m. if Milwaukee wins. Game two of the series will be played Friday afternoon at 3:37 p.m. The series will shift to Busch Stadium in St. Louis for games three and four on Oct. 6-7, with game four if needed, and a fifth and deciding game would be played at Atlanta on Oct. 9. All games in the series will be televised by TBS. The National League Championship Series is scheduled to start Oct. 11, with the 2019 World Series set to start on Oct. 22. The Cardinals clinched the National League Central Division pennant, their first since 2015, on Sunday with a 9-0 win over the Chicago Cubs, earning the number three seed in the NL playoffs, with Atlanta, the Eastern Division champion, being the number two seed. The Western Division and two-time defending National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers are the number one seed, while the Houston Astros are the number one seed in both the American League and overall. SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER BOB GUELKER ST. Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Cincinnati Bengals 3