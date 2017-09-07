GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 5, HIGHLAND 2: Alton won three of four singles matches and two of three doubles matches as the Redbirds defeated Highland 5-2 on the road Wednesday. The Redbirds improved to 3-2 on the year.

Abby Fischer, Hannah Macias and Maddie Saenz won singles matches for AHS on the day, while Cali and Mackenzie Giertz and Skylar Wickenhauser/Val Walters took doubles wins.

Alton takes part in Saturday's Jacksonville Invitational.

EDWARDSVILLE 8, GRANITE CITY 1: Edwardsville went to 8-4 overall, 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference with an 8-1 win over Granite City on the road Wednesday.

Natalie Karibian, Mady Schrieber Chloe Trimpe, Annie McGinnis, Grace Hackett and Maren Heidt won singles matches for the Tigers, while Grace Desse/Abby Cimarolli and Hackett/Alyssa Wilson took doubles wins.

The Tigers are in this weekend's Rock Bridge Duals in Columbia, Mo.

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 1, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0 (EXTRA TIME): A Ethan Miracle goal in extra time helped Edwardsville to a 1-0 win over Waterloo Gibault Wednesday at Oerter Park in Columbia.

The win kept the Tigers undefeated at 6-0-2 on the year; the Hawks fell to 4-3-2.

Michael Hoelting recorded the clean sheet for EHS.

The Tigers head to Morton for a tournament Friday and Saturday.

ALTON 3, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 2: Joe Morrissey scored what proved to be the match-winner in the second half as Alton knocked off Belleville Althoff 3-2 in a non-conference match in O'Fallon Wednesday.

The Redbirds improved to 5-3 on the season with the win.

Sam Stutz scored twice in the first half for AHS, who takes on O'Fallon at home in a Southwestern Conference match today.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Goals from Trent Dietiker and Aaron Boulch gave Marquette Catholic a 2-1 win over the Southwestern Conference's Belleville East on the road Thursday.

The Explorers moved to 5-2 on the year; Nick Hemann got the win in goal for MCHS.

Marquette takes on Belleville's other SWC school, Belleville West, in a 2:30 p.m. Saturday match at Gordon Moore Park.

WATERLOO 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Justin Kohler had three goals and an assist as Waterloo blanked Civic Memorial 8-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Waterloo Wednesday.

The Eagles tumbled to 2-6 overall, 0-3 in the MVC; the Bulldogs improved to 4-5 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Jake Elsing and Derek Young each had two goals for Waterloo.

FREEBURG 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: A three-goal second-half outburst broke open the game as Freeburg blanked East Alton-Wood River 4-0 Wednesday in Freeburg.

The Oilers fell to 2-5 on the season, while the Midgets improved to 4-4.

Noah Williams had a pair of goals for Freeburg.

COLUMBIA 5, GRANITE CITY 1: Columbia scored three times in the first half as the Eagles kept Granite City winless on the year with a 5-1 win over the Warriors at Gene Baker Field Wednesday.

GCHS fell to 0-7 on the season; Columbia remained undefeated at 8-0-1.

Ymaury Escarene had the Warriors' only goal of the match; Riley Hubler had three goals for the Eagles.

ROXANA 9, GILLESPIE 0: Roxana exploded for nine goals as the Shells went to 3-3 on the year with a 9-0 win over Gillespie in a South Central Conference match at Wood River Soccer Park Wednesday.

The Shells meet Greenville today.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ST. JOSEPH'S 25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 18-21: Edwardsville traveled to St. Louis County Wednesday and dropped a 25-18, 25-21 decision to St. Joseph's.

The Tigers fell to 4-2 on the year; the Angels improved to 3-0.

Kate Martin led EHS with five points on serve with two aces and seven kills; Rachel Pranger also had seven kills for the Tigers on the day. Rachel Verdun had 19 assists and Martin, Pranger, Maria Smith and Verdun each had a block.

The Tigers will be in this weeend's Crossroads Classic tournament in Effingham; the tournament runs Friday and Saturday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, JERSEY 10-17: Marquette Catholic swept visiting Jersey 25-10, 25-17 in a non-conference match in Alton Wednesday.

The Explorers improved to 5-5 while the Panthers fell to 3-5.

Carly Creel led the way for Marquette with 14 service points and six aces along with 13 digs and seven receptions with two errors; Peyton Kline had 17 assists and Brooklyn Taylor had eight kills and two blocks.

The Panthers were led by Kaitlyn Stellhorn's 18 service receptions and eight digs while Jessica Vetter had six blocks.

The Panthers are in this weekend's Alton tournament while the Explorers are in their own tournament Saturday, co-hosted with East Alton-Wood River.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 25-25, ALTON 10-10: Alton fell to 1-3 on the year as the Redbirds dropped a 25-10, 25-10 decision to Chatham Glenwood at the Redbird Nest Wednesday.

Alton hosts their own tournament Friday and Saturday at the Nest.

GRANITE CITY 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 13-17: Granite City had no trouble as they swept Metro East Luthean 25-13, 25-17 at GCHS' Memorial Gym Wednesday.

The Warriors went to 5-3 on the year, while the Knights slipped to 3-5.

Donyal Garrett had seven points with four aces along with six assists for Granite, while Lexi Short had six kills and Lydia Sheridan had two blocks.

O'FALLON 25-25, TRIAD 10-8: Triad visited O'Fallon in a non-conference match Wednesday and dropped a 25-10, 25-8 decision to the Panthers.

The Knights dropped to 0-3 on the year, while the Panthers improved to 7-2.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 154, BELLEVILLE WEST 182: Ben Tyrell's 2-over 37 on the par-35 Orchards Golf Club in Belleville paced Edwardsville to a 154-182 win over Belleville West Wednesday.

Zach Trimpe carded a 3-over 38, Blake Burris a 4-over 39 and Lucas Verdun, Tanner White and Ian Bailey each fired 5-over 40s.

The Tigers head to Mattoon for the Mattoon Invitational tournament Saturday morning.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 166, ALTON 188: Crosstown rivals took each other on Wednesday as Marquette Catholic fired a 166 to defeat Alton, who carded 188, as Alton's two high schools got together at the par-36 Spencer T. Olin course in Gordon Moore Park.

MCHS went to 5-1 on the year while AHS fell to 4-2.

The Explorers' Kolton Bauer had medalist honors on the day with a 1-over 37, with Jack Patterson firing a 2-over 38, Sam Cogan a 8-over 44 and Jack Warren an 11-over 47; the Redbirds were led by Dylan Lahue's 9-over 45, while Tysen Barton shot a 12-over 48, Adam Stills and Chase Alford each had a 13-over 49.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 172, ALTON 190: Addy Zellar and Jessica Benson each turned in 5-over 40s as Edwardsville defeated Alton 172-190 in a Southwestern Conference meet at Alton's par-35 Rolling Hills Golf Course Wednesday.

Sydney Sahuri carded a 10-over 45 and Meara Schaefer fired a 12-over 47 for EHS.

Morgan Bemis had a 5-over 40 to lead the Redbirds, with Paige Wittman shooting a 10-over 45, Mariah Bolling a 16-over 51 and Alliana Kottabi a 19-over 54.

MCHS WINS TRIANGULAR: Katy Kratschmer had a 5-over 41 to lead the way as Marquette Catholic defeated Collinsville and Roxana in a triangular meet at Wood River's par-36 Belk Park Wednesday.

The Explorers had 168, while the Kahoks turned in a 214 and Shells a 227 on the day.

Ellie Kane and Lauren Walsh each had 6-over 42s for Marquette.

CROSS COUNTRY

STAUNTON, CM WIN MEETS: Cole Callies turned in an 18:52 time to win the boys division of a Piasa Southwestern-hosted cross-country meet at Schneider Park in Brighton Tuesday; the course was five kilometers (3.1 miles).

CM won the boys race with 19 points, with Staunton second at 54 and the Piasa Birds third at 62; the Bulldogs won the girls race with 21 points, with CM following with 41 and Piasa with 67. Carrollton runners took part as individuals.

The Eagles swept the top three places in the boys race, with Callies being followed by Parker Borht (19:10) and Mark Eldridge (19:42), with Colton Hyman sixth (19:59) and Nick Ritchey (20;22) sixth and seventh. Grant Seniker was Piasa's top runner, finishing fifth in 19:53; the Hawks' Seth Howard was 12th in 21:36.

Zoey Lewis led the Eagle girls with a fourth-place finish in 23:20, Olivia Richey led Carrollton with a third-place finish in 22:39 and Piasa's Isabelle Wolff was ninth in 25:32.

