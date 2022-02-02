ST. LOUIS - For the second consecutive year, as part of Black History Month in

February, Schnuck Markets, Inc. will offer customers of all stores the opportunity to “Round Up at the Register” to support the Urban League. Starting today and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 15, 100% of donations in the St. Louis area will support the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) - specifically the non-profit organization’s Save Our Sons program. Round ups in Schnucks stores in other markets will support the Urban League chapter in each respective area.

Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their rewards points to the Urban League as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.

“At Schnucks, we provide careers to more than 13,000 teammates, and one of our community pillars is to help to develop the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods - a goal shared by the Urban League’s through their Save Our Sons program,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO and past Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Chairman of the Board, Todd Schnuck. “By working together with our customers, vendor partners and community partners like the Urban League, we strive to Nourish People’s Lives and make every community that Schnucks calls home, better.”

The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.

"Schnucks is truly a major partner for the Urban League; they continue to put into action their commitment to building the regions they serve,” said Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. “Because of the Round up and the generosity of the Schnucks customers who participate, Save Our Sons is able to place hundreds of African-American men into stable employment so they can take care of their families and contribute to our community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2021 Schnucks launched a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion plan, Unity Is Power, which describes efforts to increase focused, community support for organizations that promote racial equity, like the Urban League.

About Schnucks



Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is a social service and civil rights organization that works to fulfill its mission of Empowering Communities and Changing Lives. Programs are offered in the areas of Economic Opportunity, Community Empowerment, Education Excellence, Civil Rights and Advocacy. For more information about the Urban League please visit our website at www.ulstl.com.

More like this: