ST. LOUIS - Round two of a wintery mix should begin around noon on Thursday in the Metro East Illinois area, National Weather Service Meteorologist Lydia Jaja said Thursday morning.

“We expect the wintery mix to go from noon to 6 p.m. and after that, it will taper off and the event will end,” Jaja said. “So far, the weather event has been what we expected.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Temps are cold today and will only reach the mid-20s, so the weather forecaster advised that people show caution on the highways.

“If you don’t have to get out, don’t, but if you do, leave plenty of space,” she said. “Give yourself a little more time to get to your destinations than normal because of the weather.”

Jaja said Mardi Gras Saturday should be a good day, with the sun shining and highs in the low 40s to 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. The high Saturday is projected at 41 degrees and a low of 24 degrees.

More like this: