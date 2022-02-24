As of noon on Thursday, ice was starting to collect as round two of a winter storm moves through the area. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

A truck was out salting on Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of the Thursday storm.ST. LOUIS - Round two of a wintery mix should begin around noon on Thursday in the Metro East Illinois area, National Weather Service Meteorologist Lydia Jaja said Thursday morning.

“We expect the wintery mix to go from noon to 6 p.m. and after that, it will taper off and the event will end,” Jaja said. “So far, the weather event has been what we expected.”

Temps are cold today and will only reach the mid-20s, so the weather forecaster advised that people show caution on the highways.

“If you don’t have to get out, don’t, but if you do, leave plenty of space,” she said. “Give yourself a little more time to get to your destinations than normal because of the weather.”

Jaja said Mardi Gras Saturday should be a good day, with the sun shining and highs in the low 40s to 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. The high Saturday is projected at 41 degrees and a low of 24 degrees.

This is an Alton sidewalk on Thursday morning. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to show caution today as more sleet is anticipated Thursday afternoon.

