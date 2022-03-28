GRANITE CITY – Juniors Sydney Choat and Carlee Wright of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for March.

Students were nominated by teachers and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular, and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card and will be recognized at a future Granite City Rotary Meeting.

SYDNEY CHOAT

Three-year member of Marching Band and Scholar Bowl and two-year member of bowling team ... Science Club and Varsity Club member ... Three-year Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Daughter of Brad and Stacey Choat.

CARLEE WRIGHT

Member of dance, swimming and tennis teams ... Three-year Honor Roll ... Renaissance Top-10 Award ... Alpha Peer Leader and Physics Peer Tutor ... Member of Varsity Club ... Volunteer at The Nature Institute ... Daughter of Adam and Billie Jo Sanchez and Eric Wright.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

