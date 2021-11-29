GRANITE CITY – Juniors Peyton Hatfield and Maddox Kennedy of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for November.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at a future Granite City Rotary Meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

PEYTON HATFIELD

Varsity member of swimming, soccer, tennis and volleyball teams ... Three-year Honor Roll and two-time Secondary Honors ... Member of Student Council and Varsity Club ... Vice President of Student Council ... Alpha Peer Leader and Girls on the Run Volunteer ... Daughter of Mike and Susan Hatfield.

MADDOX KENNEDY

Three-year member of boys soccer and two-year member of swim team ... Two-time Secondary Honors and Top-10 Renaissance Award ... Member of Brighter Future Committee and Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... City Trash Clean up and Swim Team Volunteer ... Son of Trent and Sherry Kennedy.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: