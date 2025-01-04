GRANITE CITY - The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized juniors Kaylee Hobbs and Grace Walker as Students of the Month for December.



Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.



Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on March 25, 2025.



KAYLEE HOBBS

Three-year varsity cheerleader ... High Honor Roll ... Secondary Honors ... Saturday Scholars ... Member of Renaissance Club, Spirit Club, Varsity Club and Working Warriors ... GC Little Braves Volunteer Coach ... Peer Tutor ... Wilson Park Trash Clean up volunteer ... Daughter of Tiffany Kimmel.



GRACE WALKER

Three-year varsity cheerleader ... Secondary Honors ... Member of Foreign Language Club, Photography Club, Spirit Club and Varsity Club ... GC Little Braves Volunteer Coach ... Peer Tutor ... Wilson Park Trash Clean up and Pound Pets Animal Shelter volunteer ... Daughter of Nathan and Whitney Walker.



For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

