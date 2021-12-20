GRANITE CITY – Juniors Alivia Vaughn and Brady Smallie of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for December.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular, and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at a future Granite City Rotary Meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALIVIA VAUGHN

Varsity member of basketball, soccer, swimming and tennis team ... President Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Secondary Honors Program ... Member of Hockey Club, Renaissance Club, Saturday Scholars and Student Council ... Student Council Christmas Basketball Delivery and volunteer swim coach at Paddlers ... Daughter of Greg and Amy Vaughn.

BRADY SMALLIE

Varsity member of baseball, golf, hockey, soccer and swimming team ... Captain of soccer team in 2021 ... Secondary Honors Program ... Member of Varsity Club and Yearbook Club ... All Warrior Academic Team ... Two-time member of Honor Roll ... Old Six mile Community Garden and Community Trash Pick-up volunteer ... Son of Scott and Debbie Smallie.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: