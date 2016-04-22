Alton YWCA.
 
ALTON - The Rotary Club of the Riverbend will host the sixth annual Day of Prayer at Alton’s YWCA at 304 E. 3rd St. on Thursday, May 5th at 8:30 a.m.
 
This event runs concurrently with the National Day of Prayer observances throughout the nation. The goal is to bring people of all faiths together to pray for a variety of topics such as youth, racial healing, education, business, churches, families, government, military, media, the sick and those in need.
           
A wide variety of local leaders and church pastors will be leading the prayers; those participating this year are Elizabeth Smith, Jamie Black, Sister Anselma, David Stevenson, Larry Thompson, Paula Mattix Wand, Mark Ellebracht, Steven Helfrich and Peter Hough. Additionally, Mayors Brant Walker and Mike McCormick will read proclamations for Alton and Godfrey bringing focus to the day. Pastor Ron Wenzel will serve as Master of Ceremony.
           
The Rotary Club of the Riverbend was chartered in June 2010 and meets weekly on Thursday at noon at Mac’s Time Out in AltonTo learn more, visit http://www.rotaryriverbend.org

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Yesterday - Thanksgiving at Tab's Cafe: A Meal of Hope for 80 Families

Nov 11, 2024 - "Breakfast for a Hero" Event Welcomes 240 Veterans

Oct 22, 2024 - Local Veterans and Family Members to be Honored with Free Breakfast on Veterans Day

3 days ago - 30th Annual Alton Tree Lighting & The Buzztones Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.