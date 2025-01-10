ALTON – The Rotary Club of the Riverbend Alton/Godfrey recently awarded over $3,400 to local agencies that support children as part of 2024 grant funding from the local Rotary District 6460.

Caritas Family Solutions, Oasis Women’s Center, Refuge and the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto were the recipients, each submitting requests for financial support of special projects:

Caritas Family Solutions: Providing comfort items, such as snacks, technology and sensory items, to youth being transferred from foster families to birth family visits, court dates, health evaluations, etc.

Oasis Women’s Center: Providing an opportunity for the children staying at Oasis to shop for proper and safe footwear and new clothing.

Refuge: Purchasing outdoor benches and supplies as part of art therapy to help foster collaboration and a sense of belonging.

Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto: Securing supplies for healthy lifestyle education, focusing on good nutrition and healthy meal preparation.

“We are delighted to award grant monies to these community-based organizations whose missions align with our Rotary mission – to ensure the wellbeing, emotional and physical safety of the youth in our communities,” said Gene Howell, chair of Riverbend Rotary’s New Generation Committee and President/CEO of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.

Rotary, the world’s first service club organization, is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million business, professional, and community leaders. Members of Rotary clubs, known as Rotarians, provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. The Rotary motto: Service Above Self.

Rotary District 6460 contains Rotary clubs that serve west central Illinois in the United States of America. The local Rotary Club of the Riverbend Alton/Godfrey meets at Noon every Thursday at Senior Services Plus in Alton. For more information on membership, please visit https://riverbendrotary.com.

