SWANSEA - The Rotary Club of Swansea hosted their 22nd Annual “Service Above Self” 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 31, 2025, which began and ended at Wolf Branch Elementary School.

More than 100 participants of all ages enjoyed the beautiful weather and helped to support the Chad Wood Memorial Scholarship Fund which benefits college scholarship programs for qualifying graduates of area high schools.

"For our Rotarians, this event is deeply meaningful as it allows us to perpetually honor the memory of Chad, a truly remarkable young man whose absence is still felt keenly in our community," said event organizer and Swansea Rotarian Jim Riess."My sincerest thanks go out to all the volunteers and participants whose continued support ensures this event's success."

The news of Chad Wood's sudden and unexpected death on Monday morning, May 9, 2005, took the breath away from all of the Swansea Rotary Club's members. Ray Wood was the Charter President when the Rotary Club of Swansea was formed in 2002. He and his wife, Penny, had been wonderful friends and supporters of the club. Chad was a fine student, a superb athlete who starred on the Belleville East Lancers football and baseball teams and, most important, was a devoted and loving son to his parents and a wonderful brother to his three siblings: Jennifer, Gretchen and Robert.

At its meeting on May 12, 2005, the Board of Directors of the Rotary Club of Swansea unanimously voted to donate $1,000 to the Belleville East High School Athletic Department in Chad's memory and approved a motion to designate our scholarship program, funded by the 5K Run each year, as the Chad Wood Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The 2025 recipients of the Chad Wood Memorial Scholarship include: Owen Hodapp (Belleville East), Lyla Keck (Belleville East) and Mohamad Hamzeh (Belleville West). "It's an honor to invest in the diverse aspirations of Swansea students," said Club President Tricia Tialdo. "

From college scholarships to the CAVE raffle for trade-focused students, "we're dedicated to helping them achieve their goals. We extend our sincere appreciation to all the wonderful event sponsors – your partnership is crucial to the success of these community-focused programs."

The “Service Above Self” 5K Run/Walk is held each year on the first Saturday after Memorial Day, so mark your calendars now for next year’s event on Saturday, May 30, 2026! Donations can be made to the Chad Wood Memorial Scholarship Fund by mailing a check to PO Box 23746, Belleville, Illinois 62223, or visiting www.swansearotary.org for online options. Please note “Chad Wood Memorial Scholarship Donation” on the payment.

