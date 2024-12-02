GRANITE CITY – The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized juniors Kaden Kennedy and Lucy Klumpp as Students of the Month for November.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on March 25, 2025.

KADEN KENNEDY

Three-year member of golf and hockey team ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hockey Club, Renaissance Club and Varsity Club ... Two-year High Honor Roll ... Secondary Honors ... All-Warrior Award ... Community Care Center and Relleke Pumpkin Farm volunteer ... Son of Trent and Sherry Kennedy.

LUCY KLUMPP

Three-year member of volleyball, soccer and track and field team ... Volunteer for Thanksgiving and Christmas Basket delivery ... Emerald Meadows HOA Lake Driver Annual Cleanup, SABRE Dance and Special Olympics Polar Plunge Volunteer ... Member of Hockey Club, Saturday Scholars, Secondary Honors, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Student-Athlete Award winner ... Daughter of Eric Klumpp and Jessica Ramsey.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

