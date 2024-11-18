GRANITE CITY – The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized juniors Ellie Taylor and William Taylor as Students of the Month for September.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on March 25, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

ELLIE TAYLOR

Three-year member of Girls Tennis and Girls Soccer Team ... Secondary Honors Program ... Two-year High Honor Roll ... Member of Hockey Club, Spirit Club and Varsity Club ... Student Council Teacher Appreciation Chairperson ... Saturday Scholars ... Holy Family School Alumni Volunteer ... GCHS Personal Choice Award ... Daughter of Kelly and Kenly Taylor.

WILLIAM TAYLOR

Three-year member of Boys Golf, Swimming and Baseball team ... Member of Secondary Honors Program ... Two-year High Honor Roll ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... Member of Renaissance and Spirit Club ... GCHS Personal Choice Award ... Student Advisory Committee ... Son of Brian and Christy Taylor.

More like this: