GRANITE CITY – The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized juniors Morgan Hayes and Emily Lievens as Students of the Month for February.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Mayors' Prayer Breakfast on March 25, 2025.

MORGAN HAYES

Two-year member of girls golf team ... Saturday Scholars ... Two-year High Honor Roll ... Rookie of the Year ... Member of Renaissance, Spirit and Varsity Club ... All-Warrior Academic Award ... Chemistry worker ... Daughter of Jeff Hayes and Jamie Warren.

EMILY LIEVENS

Member of girls golf team ... Secondary Honors ... Alpha Peer Leader ... National Society of High School Scholars ... Member of Renaissance and Spirit Club ... GCHS Attendance Office Worker ... Volunteer at GCHS Freshman Workshop ... Daughter of Joshua and Brittany Lievens.

