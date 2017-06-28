“We are happy to announce Ross Laux as the next head boys’ basketball coach at Civic Memorial High School,” said CM Athletic Director Adam Miller. “Ross’s experience as a head coach at Beardstown along with his experience as an assistant at CM makes him the perfect candidate because he has knowledge of our program and he can draw on his experience as a head coach in a different district.

"Ross is eager to be the face of our boys basketball program and get involved at the grassroots level. He has a specific plan and coaching style and we’re excited for him to get started. He’s committed to our vision of multi-sport athletes and working with student-athletes to be successful in the classroom, on the basketball court, and be great citizens in our community,” Miller said. “He’s going to be a good fit with the rest of our coaching staff and he’ll be visible throughout the community as an ambassador for CM and CM sports.”

Ross Laux, a 2002 graduate of Civic Memorial, will succeed Doug Carey, who resigned in May. Laux had been CM’s top assistant coach last season, and has previously been the head coach at Beardstown High School from 2009-2015. At Beardstown, Laux inherited a program that had not had a winning season since 2002 and was 16-69 in the three years prior to Laux. He went 9-21 in his first year as head coach. The Tigers went 53-36 in Laux’s final three seasons at Beardstown, where he had an overall record of 85-96.

The Eagles are coming off a 22-10 season that included a Mississippi Valley Conference championship. Civic Memorial is a member of the Mississippi Valley Conference, along with Highland, Jerseyville, Mascoutah, Triad, and Waterloo.

Laux graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2007 and he is the owner of Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto, so he has strong local ties.



