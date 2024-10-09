

BETHALTO — Ross Laux is navigating a new chapter of his business career as a part owner of Fast Eddie's Bon-Air.

Laux is now one of the owners of the Fast Eddie's operation with Eddie Sholar Jr. Ross shares his part of the ownership with his wife, Dawn. Eddie Sholar Jr. is the long-time owner of the business. Ross is now handling the day-to-day operations of Fast Eddie's.

Laux's wife, Dawn, has taken charge of day-to-day operations at the Laux Brickhouse Grille, of which Ross is also an owner, while Ashley Coyle has been promoted to general manager at that location. Coyle has been with the establishment since its expansion. Ross said the shift allows him to focus on the operations at Fast Eddie's Bon-Air, where he aims to retain all the traditions of the legendary restaurant/bar.

"We have upgraded the televisions," Laux said. "We have bigger TVs and put in DirecTV. We are not trying to be a sports bar; we are Fast Eddie's, but we think the changes will enable customers to better watch college or professional football games while enjoying our cold beverages."

Fast Eddie's Bon-Air is known for its affordable menu, which will be maintained. "We hang our hat on our food prices and do everything we can to keep them where they are," he said. "Fast Eddie's has the highest product quality there is. The bratwurst is homemade, and the shrimp order comes from the Gulf of Mexico. All that will continue."

Fast Eddie's has a long reputation for celebrating 21st birthdays and that will remain as it has for years.

"It's a rite of passage for people to mark their 21st birthdays here," he said. "It’s awesome to see parents come for their children's 21st birthday. Some did the same thing here 30 years ago."

Live music is always a staple at Fast Eddie's, with performances seven days a week, including two shows each on Saturdays and Sundays. "When you have live music seven days a week, you have to bring in good talent and I think we have the best talent in the area who perform here," Laux said.

Other cosmetic changes, including some new bar stools, are now in place, adding even more ambiance to the legendary restaurant/bar.

Recent upgrades to the venue include subtle improvements to the patio, which Laux believes will enhance the overall experience for patrons.

"We think these will enhance everybody's time here," he said, emphasizing the importance of modernizing while retaining the core identity of Fast Eddie's.

Laux concluded and said: "I see it as a tremendous honor Eddie Sholar Jr. would decide to trust I can run the day-to-day operations of the family business they have built. It is one of the greatest compliments I have gotten in my life. The goal is to keep the personal touch Fast Eddie's is known for and preserve the legacy with growth moving forward. That is what we are trying to achieve."