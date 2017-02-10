In-store giving campaign to provide funds to Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto

BETHALTO/EDWARDSVILLE – Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To celebrate these extraordinary efforts, Ross Stores, Inc. announced that it is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a four-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.” Beginning Feb. 4, customers in Edwardsville can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto this February.

“In February, we invite our customers to join us in donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Gary Cribb, executive vice president, Stores and Loss Prevention for Ross Stores, Inc. “Our company believes in giving back to our community, and we are proud to support the Power Hour program to help youth develop the skills they need to excel in school and beyond.”

“We average 170 youth ages 6-18 every day at the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto and one of our most important programs is our Power Hour homework help. Each day we help dozens of youth complete their homework and encourage them to actively participate in school. Ross Stores are partnering with us to help youth succeed academically. What could be more important?” said Kathy Wilson, Executive Director.

Campaign facts:

Ross Stores, Inc. invite customers to give at the register during the month of February to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America

100% of proceeds raised at each store will benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs Every $3 donation helps provide one hour of homework help for a Club youth

$15 helps keep a kid safe after school today

Article continues after sponsor message

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500 and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2015 revenues of $11.9 billion. The Company operates Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with over 1,342 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions for the entire family at everyday savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices. The Company also operates approximately 193 dd’s DISCOUNTS® in 15 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear and home fashions for the entire family at everyday savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

The Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto, founded in 1968, serves over 1600 youth in 15 communities in Madison and St. Clair Counties at its two sites: Bethalto and Lovejoy School in Brooklyn. Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto is a United Way member agency. For more information, please call 618-377-6030.

Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto:

Kathy Wilson

Executive Director

618.377.6030

kwilsonbgcb@sbcglobal.net

More like this: