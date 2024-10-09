ALTON — Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton has welcomed new co-owners Ross and Dawn Laux, for the popular establishment known for its vibrant atmosphere and community engagement.

Ross Laux expressed his excitement about the new venture, stating, "I’m thrilled to share that we’ve officially purchased half of Fast Eddie's Bon Air and have taken over the day-to-day operations."

He emphasized his commitment to continuing the legacy established by the Sholar family, who previously owned the venue. "My mission is to continue making this place the greatest bar in the world while pushing it forward," he said.

The Lauxes have a history of setting and achieving goals, which Ross described as his "driving force." He reflected on the lessons learned throughout his journey, stating, "Every goal has taught me valuable lessons — through the highs and lows — and each one has shaped who I am today." He aims to connect with employees and customers to understand how to evolve and improve the bar's offerings.

Dawn Laux will continue to oversee operations at the Laux Brickhouse Grille. Ross acknowledged the support from his family and the community, stating, "None of this would be possible without the support of so many people and especially all of our unbelievable customers."

The Lauxes' acquisition of Fast Eddie's Bon Air comes as part of their broader commitment to contribute to the growth of the Alton area. Ross said, "I believe our area is one of the best places to live in this country, and I’m committed to preserving that greatness while contributing to its growth."

As they embark on this new chapter, the Lauxes are focused on maintaining the essence of Fast Eddie's while also looking toward its future.

Ross concluded: "I want to give the biggest shoutout and love to my amazing wife and family for all the love, support, and listening ears. It’s been an awesome journey and I couldn’t imagine doing this life with anyone other than Dawn Laux."