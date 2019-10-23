ALTON - Rosetta Brown, Alton School Board Member, and a Concerned Citizen will be kicking off the fourth annual Rosie's Socks for Tots Drive for all school-age children. This drive will take place from November 1 through December 31, 2019.

"Socks are an everyday need for children," Brown said. "We know that if your feet are cold, everything is cold. This all started when I noticed children at the bus stop coming to our house to warm up while waiting on the bus and not having socks on. I asked a question and I came up with a solution. Your help is much needed to reach the children of the community. I will distribute socks at bus stops and at schools.

"As a youth leader, mother and school board member, I am more driven to be more noticeable about the needs of our children. Giving back to help others is a service and an honor. Join me in my endeavor to care about our future generation. Socks will be distributed after Chrismas Break."

Socks can be dropped off at:


Rep Monica Bristow Office 102 W. 9th Street Ste 104 Alton 9 am - 4 pm Mon-Thurs

Marcia's Daycare at 1053 College Alton from 5:30 am - 630pm


Bluff City Grill 424 East Broadway Alton from 11 am-9 pm


Athletico Physical Therapy 1837 Homer Adams Parkway Alton 9 am - 4 pm


Lovette's Restaurant 2512 College Ave Alton 11 am - 6 pm.


US Nails 2710 Corner Ct. Alton from 11 am - 6 pm

For more infomation please call Rosetta Brown at 618 580-2394. Any donations can be sent ATTN: Rosetta Brown: socks for tots drive, 1109 Central Ave, Alton Illinois 62002.

