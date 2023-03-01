ALTON - Rosie Brown said she is excited to enter 2023 and hopes to be “a voice and ear” for the people of the Fourth Ward in Alton to make sure their concerns are heard and needs are met.

“The Fourth Ward constituents have embraced me, and even some outside the ward sometimes call me about their concerns,” she said. “I speak on topics that are very important to the Fourth Ward and all of Alton in meetings."

Rosie Brown shared these thoughts about her first term as a Fourth Ward Alton alderwoman:

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m always looking out for my constituents and how to better the Fourth Ward. There are several ways in which I keep the Fourth Ward engaged and take ownership of their community, especially our neighborhoods. We have beautiful parks in the Fourth Ward and renovation is on the way. Our parks are often graced with families. I often say that this is not my ward, this is our ward, our community. I knew it was going to be a challenge to reach everyone in the ward on a consistent basis but I really feel that it is important to do so.”

Resources she said she is using to reach residents include monthly meetings, events, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Riverbender.com, The Telegraph, WBGZ, word of mouth, and telephone calls.

“I have a phone and address listing of everyone in my ward and I have my assistant help and all residents of the Fourth Ward. I am the first alderperson of the Fourth Ward that has scheduled regular monthly meetings, formed committees, and so closely engaged with the residents. I make sure we focus on what’s important to them. One of my strongest topics is reminding them of elections.

"To me, it is all about organization, communication, knowing your audience, and feeling comfortable with them."

More like this: