ALTON - Alderwoman Rosetta "Rosie" Brown is asking the 4th Ward to give her another opportunity to give back.

In a recent conversation on “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello, Brown outlined her vision for the 4th Ward and the City of Alton. She explained that she has done a lot to empower and serve her constituents, and she hopes for another four-year term to do more.

“I’m asking that you give another round to Rosie Brown,” she said. “I am encouraged, I am ignited, and I am determined to continue to move forward.”

Brown is most proud of how she has connected with the people in the 4th Ward. She believes she has encouraged them to engage with the City of Alton and voice their concerns. She holds a monthly meeting with her constituents every third Thursday, and she has been pleased by the consistently high turnout.

“My greatest accomplishment is empowering the people of the 4th Ward,” she said. “I was able to dive in. They learned me. I learned them. They trusted me. They began to embrace their neighborhoods because of the fact that I poured into them how important it was for them to do that.”

Brown emphasized her interest in helping the youth of Alton. She has implemented a 4th Ward picnic and regular trips for the kids in the 4th Ward.

She was also instrumental in getting bathrooms installed at James Killion Park, of which she is very proud. She hopes this encourages more families and children to utilize the parks.

Earlier this month, she organized a rally against gun violence following a recent shooting. Brown commended the Alton Police Department for their work. She noted that the shootings in Alton are a top concern for her constituents. She wants to create a task force to address gun violence in Alton.

“As everyone knows, I am a big advocate of gun violence [prevention] in our city. Gun violence has become a little bit out of control,” she said. “Alton, Illinois, is a city where we're going to protect it. It’s supposed to be a child-friendly city. We can’t have the guns just laying around. We can’t have the random shootings, the isolated shootings. Let’s stop it.”

Brown noted that the 4th Ward has a few other concerns, including street repairs, dumping and litter, and a need for programs for kids. She encourages people to call her with any issues, noting that she always responds within 24 hours.

She said she will continue to be involved in these initiatives no matter what, but she loves her job as an alderwoman and hopes for the opportunity to serve the 4th Ward again. As the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, approaches, she encourages people to vote for her and allow her to continue to give back.

“Even if, God forbid, I don’t win this seat, I will still help take the lead on these different opportunities for our children because it’s well-needed in our community,” she said. “I have made a track record…If you just look at what I’m doing, you can say, ‘Okay, she’s a great person, she’s true to the game, she’s a great leader, she can do this.’”

