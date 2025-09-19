ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - Rosewood Heights Scout Eric Scott Pulaski received the Medal of Merit for outstanding service in implementing scouting skills and ideals during a high-adventure summer camp in the Florida Keys.

The award was presented recently at a troop meeting held at St. Paul Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights. Pulaski’s father, Brad Pulaski, who holds a leadership position with the local Troop and Pack, shared details about the honor and provided a photo of the presentation. The photo shows Scott Pulaski on the left, with Scoutmaster John McCurdy on the right, who was also part of the Florida Keys trip.

The high-adventure camp, known as Seabase, took place in 2024 and provided scouts with opportunities to engage in challenging outdoor activities while applying scouting principles. The Medal of Merit is awarded by the Boy Scouts of America to recognize individuals who demonstrate outstanding service through the implementation of scouting skills and ideals.

Brad Pulaski submitted the application for the award to the national organization.

For more information on the Medal of Merit and related honors, the Boy Scouts of America website offers detailed descriptions of the awards.

